Delta R5 Schools now have Internet Busses

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -
A Heartland school district is forging the way for distance learning. With new busses that make it easier for rural students to learn away from the classroom. The Delta R5 school district now has wifi equipped school busses, allowing students to complete their work, from a distance.
“Here at Delta R5 we’re leading the way. We’d like to push this out into our community, so our kids don’t go without. So, we’re really excited to be the first ones doing this.” Superintendent David Heeb says the district new there was a need for some families to have internet access.
“About 40% of our students don’t have access to reliable internet. They either don’t have it at all or it’s not fast enough. So, this is a way for us to take the internet out into the community to our kids.”
Totaling around $8000 for software and installation, the school district now has 4 fully equipped busses.
“The busses will be parked at Allenville church, Whitewater Baptist church, Randalls Baptist Church and Crump,” says Scott Crabtree The High School Principal says now students will have internet access 24/7.
“This way there are no excuses for our kids and to get a great education.”
Superintendent Heeb says, the school district had been planning to add wifi services to it’s busses, well before the pandemic hit. He says that he feels this is the future of education.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.