Community rallies around Candy Cane Lane creator after COVID-19 diagnosis

WEST FRANKFORT, Il. (KFVS) - Driving around town to check out the lights is a holiday tradition, but in West Frankfort, Illinois it’s a holiday institution.
Candy Cane Lane has been thrilling visitors young and old for years and now the community is rallying around the man behind the huge display.
It’s a sight that can put you into the Christmas spirit, but this isn’t Candy Cane Lane’s first year. It has been going on from quite sometime.
Every year Tim Murphy and his friends deck out the neighborhood in decorations and Christmas lights.
This year, neighbors said Murphy was feeling under the weather in November, but he was determined to get all the decorations out in time for the community to see.
Murphy has been in the hospital for a few weeks now battling COVID-19.
One neighbor said Murphy is dedicated, hard-working and the most cheerful man ever.
A few family and friends had the chance to speak to Murphy on the phone on Wednesday.
“You know we just explained to him how long the lines were and how beautiful it was with the snow on it and hopefully that got through to him and helped him a little bit.”
The community said this is the one place Murphy would want to be this time of year and they will continue to keep the lights up and running every night.
Candy Cane Lane shines bright from 5 p.m. to 10p p.m. every night until the New Year.
