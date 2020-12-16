Cold night across the Heartland

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -Good Wednesday Evening Heartland. We are seeing skies clear and this will allow for temperatures to fall rapidly tonight. Readings are already in the upper 20s in many areas and we will see lows in the lower to middle 20s by morning. Thursday will be sunny and seasonably cool across the area. Highs will reach the lower to middle 40s.
We will see clear skies again tomorrow night allowing for very cold temperatures by Friday morning. Clouds will increase across the area during the day Friday but we will remain dry. Highs will reach the middle to upper 40s
Scattered showers will likely move into the area on Saturday. temperatures look to remain warm enough to where we should not have to deal with any wintry weather.
