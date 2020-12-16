City leaders in Sikeston purchase new land for new highway project

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - A highway construction project 20 years in the making in Sikeston is moving forward.
City leaders approved the purchase of land to make the changes.
Sikeston City Manager Jonathan Douglas said the city bought land to build an overpass highway interchange between Highway 60 and South Ingram.
“The city council approved the purchase of about 11 acres of land,” he said.
“Landowners down there have talked about the need for an interchange; really in the last few years we’ve been able to get really serious about drawing up some conceptual plans,” he said.
The new interchange will allow access to their industrial park, faster access for New Madrid drivers and open more opportunities for land development.
“The ground we purchased is about 10 or level acres here on the north side, then what was donated was this on the south side all of this grounded need to create the interchange and this out road,” he said.
“We’re growing and we need to expand,” he said.
Chamber of Commerce CEO Mike Marshall said this highway project improves the economic opportunity for the city.
“It also opens up the south side of Sikeston, you know Sikeston’s growing and we need some land to build some new land on,” Marshall said.
And Marshall said this project is something people in the community are excited about.
“You know we just built a new school on Ingram right across from where this new overpass is going to be so it’s a sign of growth and everybody like to see it,” he said.
Sikeston City manager Jonathan Douglas said next on the agenda is to find funding for this new interchange project.
