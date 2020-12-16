City of Carbondale renewed as Bronze-Level Bicycle Friendly Community

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - The League of American Bicyclists honored the efforts of the City of Carbondale to build better places for people to bike with a Bronze-level Bicycle Friendly Community (BFC) award.
The City of Carbondale has proudly been designated as a Bronze-level Bicycle Friendly Community since 2016.
Carbondale has joined 485 communities across the country in the movement for safer streets and better bicycling for everyone.
This award recognizes Carbondale for its commitment to creating transportation and recreational resources that benefit its residents of all ages and abilities while encouraging healthier and more sustainable transportation choices.
“During one of the toughest years in recent memory, we have seen so many Americans turn to biking during the pandemic for fun and for necessary transportation options. It’s so important that communities like Carbondale have laid the groundwork over several years to make biking a safe, accessible option for people when we all need as much health and happiness as possible,” said Bill Nesper, executive director of the League of American Bicyclists. “This Bicycle Friendly Community award is the culmination of years of work put in by Carbondale and its citizen advocates for better biking. As we turn the page on 2020 and look ahead to 2021, we’re proud that Carbondale and communities like it are embracing bicycling as a solution to our collective recovery.”
The League of American Bicyclists’ Bicycle Friendly America program sets the standard for how communities build and benchmark progress toward making biking better.
The Bronze Level BFC award recognizes Carbondale’s commitment to improving conditions for all people who bike through investments in bike education programs, regular bike events that promote and encourage people to choose biking, pro-bike policies, and bike infrastructure.
The five levels of the BFC award – diamond, platinum, gold, silver, and bronze, plus an honorable mention category – provide a clear incentive for communities to continuously improve.
Awarded communities must renew their status every four years to ensure that they not only maintain existing efforts, but also keep up with changing technology, national safety standards, and community-driven best practices.
