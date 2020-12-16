Arkansas sees 58 COVID-19 deaths setting new record

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The state of Arkansas records 58 new deaths setting a new record for deaths in the state.
The death total in the state is 3,074.
In new cases, the state recorded 2,306 new cases, 110 of those cases coming from Craighead County who ranks fourth in the state for new cases.
Hospitalizations in Arkansas are up 9 and set at 1,079.
Those on ventilators are down 6 at 184.
Active cases are up 84 and set at 20,774.
Tuesday, the state saw 8,885 PCR tests conducted and 4,696 Antigen tests.
The total of PCR tests for December is 187,828, and the total of Antigen tests is 41,217.
Gov. Asa Hutchinson issued a statement concerning the record deaths and testing.
“Yesterday was a new record in antigen testing in Arkansas, and new cases are running flat week over week. Regretfully, we also saw another record in new deaths, with 58 deaths reported yesterday. We are distributing the vaccine across the state for our health care workers, and we continue to see high levels of community spread,” Gov. Hutchison said.
