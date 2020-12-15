Wreaths Across America goes virtual in some locations

PERRYVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - The Wreaths Across America ceremonies this year are going to look a little different as they adapt to CDC guidelines for COVID-19.
Some will have restrictions in place to help prevent spreading the virus, while others are taking a different route and going virtual only instead.
Executive Director Nancy Guth said it’s important they aren’t allowing people there at the wall to except to staff only to ensure the safety of everyone, but still honor those that served.
“The mission for Wreaths Across America is to remember, honor and teach,” Guth said. “This year will be different. We plan to do it virtually and we always want to remember, honor and teach about those that have served for this great nation.”
The event will take place on December 19 at 11 a.m. on the Missouri’s National Veterans Memorial Facebook page and their website.
Check with your local national cemetery or venue for their plans for the event in your area.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.