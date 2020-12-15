Wintry precipitation moves into parts of the Heartland tonight

Precipitation will start to push into the Heartland after sunset tonight, and for many areas it will be closer to midnight. The northern half of the Heartland has a chance for scattered snow showers. Right now the best chance for accumulation is in northern parts of southern Illinois where up to an inch on grassy surfaces is possible by sunrise. Right now the travel impacts look very low. There could be a couple isolated slick spots before sunrise under the heavier bursts of snow. The precipitation will move out by the mid morning hours. Lows tonight will be in the 20s and highs on Wednesday will once again be close to 40 degrees.