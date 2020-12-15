What you need to know Dec. 15

(KFVS) - Good morning, it is Tuesday, December 15.
It’s a very frigid start to Tuesday.
Wake-up temps are in the 20s, but light northerly winds will make it feel like the teens.
The light breeze will stick with us through the afternoon.
Highs will be in the upper 30s to low 40s, but light winds could make it feel more like the 20s at times.
Clouds will continue to increase throughout the day.
Tonight there is a chance for rain and snow.
Rain will mostly fall in Kentucky, Tennessee and the Bootheel.
Flurries are possible in our central counties, with a snow shower possible in the northern counties of southeast Missouri and southern Illinois.
Accumulation is expected to be light.
Some areas could see a dusting to half an inch of snow. Areas near Mt. Vernon, Ill. could see up to an inch.
Wednesday will start off in the 20s and gradually warm up into the low 40s.
The rest of the week afternoon highs will gradually rise into the upper 40s, with a few low 50s by the weekend and into next week.
- Caruthersville Police have taken a 16-year-old into custody in the shooting death of a 21-year-old man.
- Hundreds more U.S. hospitals will begin vaccinating their workers Tuesday as federal health officials review a second COVID-19 shot needed to boost the nation’s largest vaccination campaign.
- Southern Illinois health departments have unveiled their plans to administer the COVID-19 vaccine.
- A Cape Girardeau doctor said the key to stopping the virus is getting everyone to take the vaccine.
- Five front-line healthcare workers were the first to receive COVID-19 vaccinations in Louisville Monday morning.
- Kentucky bars and restaurants were permitted to resume indoor service Monday at 50 percent capacity after a 22-day closure.
- Federal regulators are ordering Facebook, Twitter, Amazon, TikTok’s parent and five other social media companies to provide detailed information on how they collect and use consumers’ personal data and how their practices affect children and teens.
- Police issued an Amber Alert early Tuesday morning for a one-year-old boy believed to be in “grave or immediate danger.”
- I-24 was briefly shutdown in McCracken County early Monday morning after a SEMI flat bed lost an entire load of lumber.
- Illinois State Police were called to crash involving a pick-up truck and an ambulance in Saline County, Illinois Sunday night.
- Google users in the U.S., Europe, India and other parts of the world were briefly unable to access their Gmail accounts, watch YouTube videos or get to their online documents during an outage Monday.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.