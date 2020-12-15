What you need to know Dec. 15

Bundle up! It's a cold morning. (Source: Pexels/stock image)
By Marsha Heller | December 15, 2020 at 4:29 AM CST - Updated December 15 at 4:29 AM

(KFVS) - Good morning, it is Tuesday, December 15.

First Alert Weather

It’s a very frigid start to Tuesday.

Wake-up temps are in the 20s, but light northerly winds will make it feel like the teens.

The light breeze will stick with us through the afternoon.

Highs will be in the upper 30s to low 40s, but light winds could make it feel more like the 20s at times.

Clouds will continue to increase throughout the day.

Tonight there is a chance for rain and snow.

Rain will mostly fall in Kentucky, Tennessee and the Bootheel.

Flurries are possible in our central counties, with a snow shower possible in the northern counties of southeast Missouri and southern Illinois.

Accumulation is expected to be light.

Some areas could see a dusting to half an inch of snow. Areas near Mt. Vernon, Ill. could see up to an inch.

Wednesday will start off in the 20s and gradually warm up into the low 40s.

The rest of the week afternoon highs will gradually rise into the upper 40s, with a few low 50s by the weekend and into next week.

Making headlines

Trending web stories

  • I-24 was briefly shutdown in McCracken County early Monday morning after a SEMI flat bed lost an entire load of lumber.
  • Illinois State Police were called to crash involving a pick-up truck and an ambulance in Saline County, Illinois Sunday night.
  • Google users in the U.S., Europe, India and other parts of the world were briefly unable to access their Gmail accounts, watch YouTube videos or get to their online documents during an outage Monday.

