Vietnam veteran receives HS diploma 55 years after being drafted

BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - It’s never too late! That phrase stands strong for Perry Pectol; who would have been a 1965 Batesville High School Graduate, but instead, he was drafted into the Vietnam War.
On Monday, the Batesville School District honored Pectol with a special ceremony officially presenting him with his diploma.
“After 55 years, it’s something to be thankful for and proud to have in your hands. I wouldn’t take a million dollars for it,” Pectol said.
Pectol works for the Independence County Recycling Center and ran into Superintendent Michael Hester while cleaning up the Batesville School District Office earlier this fall.
During a conversation about Pectol’s life, Hester said he would work to get him a diploma.
Pectol was one to two credits short of graduating but, through his service to the country and other substitutions, the district was able to qualify him for the needed credits to graduate. They held his ceremony during a board meeting inside the high school cafeteria.,
“He [Superintendent Hester] said we’re going to wait, we’re going to present it to you at the next school board meeting. I thought, ‘Well am I going to live long enough to get it.’ That crossed my mind because you don’t know at my age what could happen,” Pectol said.
But it did happen. Pectol’s family was also able to attend and cheer him on.
Batesville High School Principal Stacey Lindsey said it was important to him and all of them that he could call himself a high-school graduate.
“For it to be mailed, it loses its personal touch. I know we are in the middle of COVID, but we could do this safely and it was important for it to be a personal touch,” Lindsey said.
Pectol’s graduation speech was short and simple.
“A Pioneer never quits,” Pectol said. “This is something that I’ll never forget. This is the best Christmas gift ever.”
