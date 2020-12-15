Teen arrested in connection with deadly shooting in Caruthersville, Mo.

CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - A 16-year-old has been arrested in connection with the shooting death of a man in Caruthersville.
Caruthersville Police and Pemiscot County deputies were called to 40 East Haven on Monday, December 14 in reference to a man down with possible head injuries.
When officers arrived they found a 21-year-old man dead in the living room.
Police said the man had gunshot wounds.
During the investigation police took a 16-year-old into custody.
After an interview with authorities, police said the teen admitted to committing the shooting.
The teen was transported and booked into the Charleston Juvenile Detention Facility.
Prosecutors plan to ask a judge to certify the teen as an adult to be charged with murder.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.