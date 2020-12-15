Police recover stolen utility trailer

CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - Video from the Caruthersville City Camera System was used to track down a stolen utility trailer.
The trailer was reported stolen from a residence at 5 p.m. on Monday, December 14.
A Pemiscot County Communications Officer viewed video from the Caruthersville City Camera System and reported seeing an individual from Humbolt, Tennessee in connection with the stolen trailer.
Caruthersville Police officers and Pemiscot County Sheriff’s deputies recovered the stolen utility trailer, which will be returned to the victim.
Police said theft charges are expected to filed against a suspect.
