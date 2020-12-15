46 new cases of COVID-19, 1 additional death in Cape Girardeau Co.

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center reports 46 new cases of COVID-19 and one additional death on Tuesday, December 15.
This brings the total number of cases in the county to 6,787, including 94 deaths and 5,261 resolved cases.
The county’s seven-day positivity rate is 17.5 percent. Cape Girardeau County remains at Category 1: Extreme Risk.
In long-term care facilities in the county, the health center reported a total of 450 cases of COVID-19, including 359 resolved cases and 57 deaths.
Also on Tuesday, the health center announced it was approved to receive the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.
The health center said it placed an order with the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services.
