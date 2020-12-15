1 more death, 25 additional COVID-19 cases in Jackson Co.

JACKSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Jackson County Health Department reported the death of a male in his nineties related to COVID-19 on Tuesday.
JCHD was also notified of 25 more residents having contracted COVID-19.
The individuals are as follows:
• Female – two under ten, one in her thirties, one in her fifties, six in their sixties, and one in her seventies
• Male – two in their twenties, six in their forties, two in their fifties, three in their sixties, and one in his nineties.
There are 386 active cases in the county.
To date, there have been 3,281 cases in the county, including 49 related deaths.
Thirty-five individuals were released from isolation, in accordance with CDC guidelines, bringing the total released to 2,846 individuals.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.