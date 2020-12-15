Mo. State Parks to host First Day Hikes Challenge

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - You can celebrate the beginning of 2021 by taking the First Day Hikes Challenge at a Missouri state park or historic site.
It will be from Wednesday, December 30 through Sunday, January 3.
Participants are challenged to go on a self-guided hike.
Hikers can participate in the challenge by taking a photo or selfie at the trailhead and posting it on social media using #MOFirstDayHikes. You can also click here to enter for a chance to win a $25 Missouri State Parks gift card.
While participating, state park leaders strongly encourage you to follow social distancing guidelines. Be prepared with hand sanitizer and bottled water, avoid large and congested crowds, consider hiking at less populated parks and sites and stay home if you’re sick.
