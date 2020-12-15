Light snow possible across parts of the Heartland tonight

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -Good Tuesday Evening Heartland. We are watching light snow spread across the area this evening however, most of it is evaporating before reaching the ground. As this precipitation spread across the area, the atmosphere will allow for light rain or snow to make its way to the surface, the key word being light. Temperatures will be at or slightly above freezing in many areas as the precipitation is falling so travel impact should be limited. Lows by morning will be in the upper 20s and lower 30s.