Light snow possible across parts of the Heartland tonight

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -Good Tuesday Evening Heartland. We are watching light snow spread across the area this evening however, most of it is evaporating before reaching the ground. As this precipitation spread across the area, the atmosphere will allow for light rain or snow to make its way to the surface, the key word being light. Temperatures will be at or slightly above freezing in many areas as the precipitation is falling so travel impact should be limited. Lows by morning will be in the upper 20s and lower 30s.
Wednesday we will see light precipitation move out of the area but the clouds will hang around through the first half of the day with skies clearing from west to east during the afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 30s and lower 40s.
We will begin to see temperatures warm slowly by the end of the work week. We will start of cold Thursday morning with lows in the lower 20s in many areas but, by Saturday many areas will see highs approach 50 degrees.
