Hayti wins 2020 Season of Giving Award for Missouri

HAYTI, Mo. (KFVS) - The city of Hayti has been awarded the 2020 Season of Giving Award for the state of Missouri from Insurify.
Residents of Hayti embodied the spirit of giving this holiday season.
The recipients of the Season of Giving Award were determined by identifying the cities with the highest proportion of residents with occupations that primarily serve the greater community.
The data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 2.7 million insurance applications to determine the city in each state with the highest share of applicants identifying as caregivers, teachers, firefighters, medical professionals, social workers, and other occupations that work generously in service of others.
