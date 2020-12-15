Hamilton Co. reports 8 new COVID-19 cases

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Hamilton County Health Department has been notified of eight additional positive cases of COVID-19 in Hamilton County.
1 male in their teens
1 male in their 30′s
1 female in their 40′s
1 male in their 40′s
2 males in their 50′s
1 female in their 60′s
1 male in their 70′s
There have been 482 lab-confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Hamilton County.
- Eight people who were a positive lab-confirmed case passed away.
- To date, 445 people have recovered.
- Twenty-eight people are currently isolating at home.
- One person is currently hospitalized
