Hamilton Co. reports 8 new COVID-19 cases

By Jessica Ladd | December 15, 2020 at 8:16 PM CST - Updated December 15 at 8:16 PM

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Hamilton County Health Department has been notified of eight additional positive cases of COVID-19 in Hamilton County.

1 male in their teens

1 male in their 30′s

1 female in their 40′s

1 male in their 40′s

2 males in their 50′s

1 female in their 60′s

1 male in their 70′s

There have been 482 lab-confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Hamilton County.

  • Eight people who were  a positive lab-confirmed case passed away.
  • To date, 445 people have recovered.
  • Twenty-eight people are currently isolating at home.
  • One person is currently hospitalized

