Gov. Pritzker to hold COVID-19 briefing at 2:30 p.m.
The positivity rate in Illinois is 10.3 percent. (Source: MGN Image)
By Marsha Heller | December 15, 2020 at 10:35 AM CST - Updated December 15 at 12:54 PM

CHICAGO, Ill. (KFVS) - Governor JB Pritzker is scheduled to hold a briefing on Illinois’ response to COVID-19 at 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, December 15.

Illinois cases

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 7,359 new COVID-19 cases and 117 additional deaths on Tuesday.

Of the newly reported deaths, the following were in southern Illinois: a woman in her 70s and a woman in her 90s from Franklin County; a man in his 90s from Jackson County; a woman in her 50s and a man in his 60s from Massac County; and a woman in her 80s and a woman in her 90s from Perry County.

Currently, there are 4,965 COVID-19 patients hospitalized in Illinois. Of these patients, 1,057 are in the ICU and 598 are on ventilators.

The positivity rate in Illinois is 10.3 percent.

A total of 863,477 individuals have tested positive for COVID-19 in Illinois, including 14,509 deaths.

Currently, 11,962,010 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in the state.

