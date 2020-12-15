Gov. Pritzker to hold COVID-19 briefing at 2:30 p.m.

CHICAGO, Ill. (KFVS) - Governor JB Pritzker is scheduled to hold a briefing on Illinois’ response to COVID-19 at 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, December 15.
Illinois cases
The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 7,359 new COVID-19 cases and 117 additional deaths on Tuesday.
Of the newly reported deaths, the following were in southern Illinois: a woman in her 70s and a woman in her 90s from Franklin County; a man in his 90s from Jackson County; a woman in her 50s and a man in his 60s from Massac County; and a woman in her 80s and a woman in her 90s from Perry County.
Currently, there are 4,965 COVID-19 patients hospitalized in Illinois. Of these patients, 1,057 are in the ICU and 598 are on ventilators.
The positivity rate in Illinois is 10.3 percent.
A total of 863,477 individuals have tested positive for COVID-19 in Illinois, including 14,509 deaths.
Currently, 11,962,010 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in the state.
