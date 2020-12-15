Gov. Beshear to hold COVID-19 briefing at 3pm

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear will hold a COVID-19 briefing at 3 p.m. on Tuesday, December 15.
Kentucky cases
On Monday, Dec. 14, the Kentucky Department for Public Health reported the following COVID-19 numbers:
- New cases: 1,802
- New deaths: 17
- Positivity rate: 8.58 percent
- Total deaths: 2,224
- Currently hospitalized: 1,712
- Currently in ICU: 441
- Currently on ventilator: 243
The new red zone counties for this week can be found here.
Community leaders, businesses, schools and families in these counties should all follow red zone reduction recommendations, as well as other orders and guidance.
Newly reported deaths on Monday included a 74-year-old man from Bath County; a 92-year-old woman from Calloway County; a 92-year-old woman and an 81-year-old man from Fayette County; a 61-year-old woman and two men, ages 69 and 83, from Hopkins County; two women, ages 37 and 74, and a 77-year-old man from Jefferson County; a 77-year-old woman from Jessamine County; a 67-year-old man from Lawrence County; two men, ages 55 and 59, from Oldham County; and three women, ages 66, 83 and 84, from Washington County.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.