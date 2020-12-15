Frigid 20s Take Over This Morning

Tonight is when our next system moves in. This will bring rain mainly to our Kentucky, Tennessee, and the Bootheel of Missouri where temperatures are warmer. There is a chance of snowflakes in central counties and a snow shower in northern counties of southeast Missouri and southern Illinois. Due to warming temps, above freezing ground temps, and dry air, accumulation appears to be light. Some areas could see a dusting to half an inch. If snow falls heavy enough, areas near Mount Vernon, IL could see an inch.