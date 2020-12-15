Frigid 20s Take Over This Morning

A calm but frigid morning with temperatures in the 20s. Light northeasterly winds can make it feel like the teens at times. Clouds will gradually increase through the day into mostly cloudy skies. We will stay dry another day of high temperatures in the upper 30s to low 40s, but it will seem worse than yesterday with a lack of sunshine. Light easterly winds will make it feel like the upper 20s at times.
Tonight is when our next system moves in. This will bring rain mainly to our Kentucky, Tennessee, and the Bootheel of Missouri where temperatures are warmer. There is a chance of snowflakes in central counties and a snow shower in northern counties of southeast Missouri and southern Illinois. Due to warming temps, above freezing ground temps, and dry air, accumulation appears to be light. Some areas could see a dusting to half an inch. If snow falls heavy enough, areas near Mount Vernon, IL could see an inch.
Temperatures will slowly rise back into the upper 40s and a few days of the low 50s by this weekend and next week. Until then, there will be several days of cold temps in the low 40s and mornings in the 20s.
-Lisa
