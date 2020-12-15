Free mobile COVID-19 testing at Massac Co. clinic

MASSAC COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Southern Seven Health Department scheduled a free mobile COVID-19 testing event in Metropolis.
The testing will be on Saturday, December 19 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Southern Seven’s Massac County clinic location, 1230 Commercial Park Rd. in Metropolis.
The free nasal swab test will have results in as little as three days.
Anyone needing a COVID-19 test, even those without symptoms, can be tested without an appointment or doctor’s referral.
Since September, Southern Seven Health Department has held 12 mobile COVID-19 testing events in each of the seven counties they serve, testing more than 900 people.
