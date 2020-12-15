Free mobile COVID-19 testing at Massac Co. clinic

Free mobile COVID-19 testing at Massac Co. clinic
Southern Seven Health Department held two mobile clinics, one in Anna on Sept. 5 and one in Vienna on Sept. 6. (Source: Southern Seven Health Department)
By Amber Ruch | December 15, 2020 at 2:26 PM CST - Updated December 15 at 2:26 PM

MASSAC COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Southern Seven Health Department scheduled a free mobile COVID-19 testing event in Metropolis.

The testing will be on Saturday, December 19 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Southern Seven’s Massac County clinic location, 1230 Commercial Park Rd. in Metropolis.

The free nasal swab test will have results in as little as three days.

Anyone needing a COVID-19 test, even those without symptoms, can be tested without an appointment or doctor’s referral.

Since September, Southern Seven Health Department has held 12 mobile COVID-19 testing events in each of the seven counties they serve, testing more than 900 people.

Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.