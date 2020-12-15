First COVID-19 vaccinations to be administered in Ill.

PEORIA, Ill. (KFVS) - The first COVID-19 vaccination in Illinois will be administered in Peoria at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, December 15.
Governor JB Pritzker and Illinois Department of Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike will witness the first shot of the vaccine given at OSF St. Francis Medical Center.
On Monday, Illinois received 48,000 doses of Pfizer Inc. and German partner BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine approved for emergency use by the FDA.
This is the first shipment of shots.
It was delivered to the Illinois Strategic National Stockpile where the doses were processed to be distributed out to health care centers across the state.
Gov. Pritzker said that most of the shots will be given to health care workers.
Later this week, 109,000 more doses of the vaccine are expected to be delivered.
