First Alert: Cold, cloudy afternoon; Rain, snow possible tonight

(KFVS) - It’s a very frigid start to Tuesday.
Wake-up temps are in the 20s, but light northerly winds will make it feel like the teens.
The light breeze will stick with us through the afternoon.
Highs will be in the upper 30s to low 40s, but light winds could make it feel more like the 20s at times.
Clouds will continue to increase throughout the day.
Tonight there is a chance for rain and snow.
Rain will mostly fall in Kentucky, Tennessee and the Bootheel.
Flurries are possible in our central counties, with a snow shower possible in the northern counties of southeast Missouri and southern Illinois.
Accumulation is expected to be light.
Some areas could see a dusting to half an inch of snow. Areas near Mt. Vernon, Ill. could see up to an inch.
Wednesday will start off in the 20s and gradually warm up into the low 40s.
Afternoon highs the rest of the week will gradually rise into the upper 40s, with a few low 50s by the weekend and into next week.
