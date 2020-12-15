Egyptian Electric Cooperative awards 10 Touchstone Energy Classroom Grants

JACKSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Ten local classrooms will now be enhanced with an extra $500 thanks to grants from Egyptian Electric Cooperative Association (EECA).
For many years, EECA has offered the Touchstone Energy Classroom Empowerment Grants to schools within its service territory to help fund classroom projects.
“Teachers are resourceful and resilient, but they can always use help,” EECA General Manager Shane Hermetz says. “We are aware that adequate funding for many schools is challenge. Commitment to Community is one of our Touchstone Energy core principles, and we are committed to the communities we serve and want to invest in the education of our youth.”
The purpose of each $500 grant is to help fund special classroom projects to help enrich the students’ educational experience.
The 10 educators and projects that have been awarded the grants include:
1. Stacie Tefft, teacher, Murphysboro High School, Charge It Up
2. Robin Barton, teacher, Perandoe Educational Program, Red Bud, Science of Energy
3. Ashley Pieroni, school counselor, DeSoto Grade School, Cultivating Student’s Connection to their
Natural World
4. Erica Hicks, teacher, Tamaroa District #5, Women in STEM Pollinator Garden
5. Emily Homrighausen, speech language pathologist, Red Bud Elementary School, Friendship Week
6. Emily Dunn, P.E. teacher, Carterville Intermediate School, Tablets for Physical Education
7. Matt Foster, principal, Christ Our Savior Lutheran High School, Evansville, Remote Learning Hot
Spots
8. Blake Patton, ag/vocational teacher, Sparta High School, Raised Garden Structure
9. Eleanor Gillespie, science teacher, Trinity Christian School, Carbondale, Enhancement of STEM
Demonstrations & Activities
10. Angie Dahm, teacher, Red Bud Elementary & High Schools, Student Led Podcasts for Increased
Student Engagement
The Classroom Empowerment Grants were offered and awarded to teachers or school administrators of public and private K-12 schools to help with projects that will improve educational opportunities for students.
An impartial panel of judges evaluated the applications based on the projects that best serve the purpose of improving the learning environment and/or increasing educational resources for the school.
“On behalf of Egyptian Electric, I want to thank all of the educators who went the extra mile to apply for these grants and congratulate all the recipients,” Hermetz says. “We know these funds will be put to good use, and we look forward to offering these grants for years to come.”
Egyptian Electric Cooperative Association (EECA) is a member of Touchstone Energy — a national alliance of local, consumer-owned electric cooperatives providing high standards of service to members large and small.
More than 700 Touchstone Energy cooperatives in 46 states are delivering energy and energy solutions to more than 30 million members every day.
The co-op serves more than 15,000 meters over 2,000 miles of line in Jackson, Perry, Randolph, St. Clair, Washington and Williamson counties, and parts of Franklin, Johnson, Monroe and Union counties.
For more information visit www.eeca.coop.
