Driver seriously injured, passenger dies in crash near Fancy Farm, Ky.

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A passenger died in a one-vehicle crash near Fancy Farm on Tuesday morning, December 15.
According to the Graves County Sheriff’s Office, they responded to a crash on KY 80 West at Cash Road, one mile east of Fancy Farm.
They said the investigation showed a 2004 Chevrolet SUV was going eastbound on KY 80 West when, for unknown reasons at this time, the driver went off of the north side of KY 80. The vehicle hit a concrete culvert, a mailbox, a stop sign and then overturned at least once before coming to a rest upright in a ditch.
The driver of the vehicle was take from the scene by an ambulance to the Fancy Farm Elementary School where she was then airlifted to a Nashville, Tenn. hospital for treatment of serious injuries.
Deputies say the male passenger was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the vehicle as it overturned. He was pronounced dead at the scene by the Graves County Coroner’s Office.
KY 80 West completely reopened around 8:05 a.m.
The sheriff’s office continues to investigate the crash.
The Mayfield/Graves County EMS, Fancy Farm Fire Department, Graves County Coroner’s Office and Kentucky Transportation Cabinet - Department of Highways also responded to the scene.
