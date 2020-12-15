Deadly crash involving a pedestrian under investigation in McCracken Co.

The McCracken County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly crash involving a pedestrian in Lone Oak at the intersection of Friendship Rd. and Kimberly Drive. (Source: WALB)
By Marsha Heller | December 15, 2020 at 8:28 AM CST - Updated December 15 at 8:30 AM

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Drivers are being urged to avoid KY 1286/Friendship Road in Lone Oak on during their Tuesday morning commute.

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly crash involving a pedestrian at the Friendship Rd. intersection with Kimberly Drive.

Friendship Rd. has been closed near the 4 mile marker in Lone Oak to allow a crash reconstructionist to investigate the crash.

The closure is between Lakeview Drive and Seneca Lane, which is expected to last until 10 a.m.

Sheriff’s deputies and DES personnel will be re-routing traffic.

Drivers are asked to seek an alternate route during the closure.

