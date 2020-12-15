Chicagoland-based Pike Systems coming to the Heartland

MOUNT VERNON, Ill. (KFVS) - Chicagoland-based Pike Systems announced it will open a 98,000-square-foot distribution hub and learning center in the Heartland.
Pike Systems specializes in full lines of institutional and commercial cleaning products and PPE.
The new center will be located in Mount Vernon and CEO of Pike Systems Carolyn Quinn said she looks forward to having locations throughout the state
“...and with all the resources that we have here, we know who to call to find out who we should be working with and how to help the economy here in southern Illinois flourish and grow and how we can build jobs and people onto the Pike Systems family to help us do that,” Quinn said.
Pike Systems focuses on schools, hospitals, clinics, hotels, manufacturers and professional cleaning contractors.
The official opening day is the first week of January with a grand opening set for March.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.