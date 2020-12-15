Cape Girardeau school’s Gaming Club helps students

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Students at the Terry W. Kitchen Central Junior High School are learning in a different fashion…through playing games.
The Gaming Club (or Esports) is in its third year and has gained momentum with students.
Junior high art teacher Matt Miller said not only is it building social relationships, but the games involve real world problem solving.
“Our top guys on our competitive team, they really have to learn how to problem solve and adapt in a 10 minute match,” Coach Mike Miller said. “Because, if they don’t, that 10 minute match might be just 2 minutes. So they have to think on their feet.”
Miller said it’s great for these kids to get involved in this extra-curricular activity. Something Miller is thankful for having.
“It was another outlet for our school to offer an opportunity for our kids who really didn’t have a place,” Miller said. “We have a lot of athletic programs; we have robotics and art club and other things but gaming club, I think catches some other kids that think they didn’t have anything else to do.”
Students we talked with said it helps them socially and in other ways.
“I can have more friends,” Wyatt Means said.
“You learn teamwork,” Johnathan Rankin said. “You have to work together like we do in team battles on Mondays.”
They just finished up competition with other schools in the nation and even had one student enter the Esports playoffs. They look forward to the next competition that starts in the spring.
