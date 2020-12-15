Cape Girardeau pharmacy receives COVID-19 vaccine

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - You’ve probably watched health care workers receive the initial doses of the coronavirus vaccine.
Now, a Heartland pharmacy says they will help play a role in administering the vaccine in the Heartland.
“To Help people get back on their feet and then hopefully get life back to normal as soon as we can” said Lee Shlitt.
Shlitt is the owner of Park Pharmacy in Cape Girardeau.
They began administering to long-term care facilities, per CDC recommendation.
“We received the vaccine around 10 o’clock, we have 975 doses so far... We’re giving vaccine to people who have been directly affected and also the staff of that facility” said Shlitt.
Shlitt said there is cost... and your insurance can pay for it.
“It is $25... And if they cannot afford the $25 there is not cost for the vaccine. So, we’re not going to tell anyone they can’t have the vaccine because they don’t have insurance coverage” Shlitt said.
“We’re a little aery about it, but we see an end coming to this pandemic” said Carl Knott.
Knott is the administrator at the Villas of Jackson.
They are not receiving the vaccine from Park Pharmacy, but plan to vaccinate residents and workers within a couple of days.
Knott said he is excited to finally see isolation end for his residents.
“It’s rough on them. I get to go home but they’re still there are still cannot hug their loved ones until this is over, so for there is light at the end of the tunnel” said Knott
Shlitt expects to get more Pfizer vaccines in a couple of weeks and Moderna vaccines once its approved by the FDA.
“Hopefully by this summer they are predicting there is going to be enough vaccine for everyone to get vaccinated” said Shlitt.
If you are long term care facility you can call Park Pharmacy for more information on the vaccine (573) 334-4432.
