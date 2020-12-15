Cape Girardeau Co. Public Health Center approved to receive Moderna COVID-19 vaccine

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center was approved to receive the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.
The center said it placed its order with the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services.
They said the FDA advisory committee will be meeting on Thursday, December 17 to discuss the Emergency Use Authorization of the Moderna vaccine. Currently, DHSS has not released how much or when the health center will receive the vaccine if the FDA issues the EUA.
The health center will follow the Missouri Vaccination 3-Phase Plan and work with area partners to vaccinate any Missouri resident who would like to receive it.
See the phased plan below.
