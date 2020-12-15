Cape Dry Ice Prepared to Help with Vaccine Delivery

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -
Pfizer is currently rolling out its first batches of the covid 19 vaccines across the county. As doses need to be kept in below-freezing temperatures, one Heartland business is stepping up, to help keep it cold.
“We’re all hoping this vaccine will help get our lives back to normal.”
Owner of Cape Dry Ice Skip Wrape says his company is ready to help keep the vaccine at sub-zero temperatures.
“The Pfizer drug needs to be kept at 68 degrees below zero. So, they are relying on dry ice to keep it cold at some of the transport places.”
He says he’s already gotten multiple inquiries, about how much dry ice he can supply.
“We have had some calls where we do think we are going to be selling some dry ice for the transport of the vaccine to various places.”
Because of the chemical composition of dry ice, anything it’s wrapped in is guaranteed to stay cooler, longer.
“Dry ice is 99.9% co2, and what it does is it’s very cold. It’s going to hold it. And it’s going to be colder than regular ice. "
And it won’t damage the packaged goods.
“It’s not harmful. It’s co2 just like you exhale. It’s just a matter of you have to handle it correctly and you can’t put it in tight areas.”
As covid19 cases rise in rural areas, he says the need for dry ice transport is essential.
“It definitely will increase the business, because of the vaccine. Now how long that will last, we don’t know. But it definitely will be a boom in the short term.”
The first round of Pfizer covid 19 vaccines were administered to some patients on Monday afternoon.
