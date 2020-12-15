Caldwell Co. hospital awaits COVID-19 vaccine

CALDWELL COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The Caldwell County hospital is getting ready to receive the vaccine, but it’s still unknown when they will get their hands on it.
The chief nursing officer said he hopes to have it before the end of the year so they can start vaccinating their health care workers and residents living in long-term care facilities.
“We strongly advocate that everyone in the community get vaccinated. Obviously the COVID-19 virus is very serious illness and we don’t want to see people sick or hospitalized if they don’t have to be,” Douglas James said.
James said the plan is to give the vaccine to more critical employees before giving it to the others.
