Caldwell Co. government spreads holiday joy through elf competition

PRINCETON, Ky. (KFVS) - Over in Caldwell County, Kentucky, leaders use a unique Christmas contest to get folks in the holiday spirit, while supporting local businesses.
They created a competition to find Buddy the Elf around town.
“Buddy the Elf, its just something to make a little fun out of it,” Judge Executive Larry Curling said.
The right answer on the County’s Facebook page gets you a gift card to a local restaurant.
“It’s been a tough year on everybody, hopefully it made it a little brighter day for them,” Curling said.
He got the idea to buy the gift cards because he knows how much owners are suffering.
“Our restaurants in Kentucky have been hammered pretty hard,” he said.
“Hopefully the gift certificates will give back a little more business, a little more revenue for them”
Co-owner of Black Patch Grille Peter Hussey said his restaurant has taken a hit.
“I mean right now any support we can get is great in general the whole community’s been really supportive,” Hussey said.
He said things are getting better since he can now run his restaurant at half capacity.
“We’re certainly looking forward to next year and moving forward from all of this,” Hussey said.
Curling is also proud their Buddy the Elf hunt highlights the county courthouse decked out for the season, with trees and stars he made himself over the last several months.
“Usually when I go somewhere, people say thank you and just getting that gratitude and knowing that they’re enjoying them that’s the most important thing,” Curling said.
Curling said he plans to make the competition an annual tradition.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.