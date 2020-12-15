Ameren Mo. suspends service disconnections through Jan. 5

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KFVS) - Ahead of the holiday season, Ameren Missouri is suspending service disconnections for residential and business customers from Tuesday, December 15 through January 5.
While the temporary suspensions are in place, the company is urging customers who are struggling to pay their bill to take action now to avoid unmanageable balances in 2021.
You can click here for more information on energy assistance programs.
“We understand this time of year can be particularly difficult for families facing financial hardship, and this year is no exception as many have been affected by COVID-19,” said Tara Oglesby, vice president, Customer Experience, Ameren Missouri. “We care about our customers and we have several solutions available to help them, including energy assistance grants and flexible payment options. Any customer needing help with their energy bill should contact us today.”
