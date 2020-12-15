6 additional deaths, 32 new COVID-19 cases reported in Perry Co., Ill.

By Jessica Ladd | December 15, 2020 at 3:57 PM CST - Updated December 15 at 3:57 PM

PERRY COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Perry County (Illinois) Health Department has been notified of 32 additional laboratory confirmed positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the total positive cases in Perry County, Illinois to 1, 575.

The health department also reported six additional deaths on Tuesday.

The individuals include:

  • 1 male in his 70s
  • 2 females in their 80s
  • 2 females in their 90s
  • 1 male in his 90s.

The diagnosed individuals include:

Females

  • 2 under 10
  • 2 under 20
  • 4 in their 20s
  • 2 in their 30s
  • 1 in her 40s
  • 1 in her 60s
  • 1 in her 80s

Males

  • 1 under 10
  • 1 under 20
  • 5 in their 20s
  • 6 in their 40s
  • 3 in their 50s
  • 2 in their 70s
  • 1 in his 80s

The summary of the 1,575 confirmed cases are:

  • 260 active cases
  • 1,272 released from isolation
  • 43 deaths

