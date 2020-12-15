6 additional deaths, 32 new COVID-19 cases reported in Perry Co., Ill.

PERRY COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Perry County (Illinois) Health Department has been notified of 32 additional laboratory confirmed positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the total positive cases in Perry County, Illinois to 1, 575.
The health department also reported six additional deaths on Tuesday.
The individuals include:
- 1 male in his 70s
- 2 females in their 80s
- 2 females in their 90s
- 1 male in his 90s.
The diagnosed individuals include:
Females
- 2 under 10
- 2 under 20
- 4 in their 20s
- 2 in their 30s
- 1 in her 40s
- 1 in her 60s
- 1 in her 80s
Males
- 1 under 10
- 1 under 20
- 5 in their 20s
- 6 in their 40s
- 3 in their 50s
- 2 in their 70s
- 1 in his 80s
The summary of the 1,575 confirmed cases are:
- 260 active cases
- 1,272 released from isolation
- 43 deaths
