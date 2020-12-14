Wintry precipitation possible early Wednesday morning

Lots of sunshine expected for this afternoon as clouds continue to move east. It will be chilly though, with highs only in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Tonight clouds will move back into the Heartland and hang around for Tuesday. Lows tonight will be in the 20s. Precipitation will move into the Heartland late Tuesday night into the early morning hours on Wednesday. Northern parts of southern Illinois and southeast Missouri have the best chance for snowfall, but accumulations look lows. There could be a dusting up to an inch on grassy surfaces in this area. The rest of the Heartland will see a cold rain, with some snowflakes mixing in at times. Most of Kentucky, the Bootheel and Tennessee will just see a cold rain.