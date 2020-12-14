What you need to know Dec. 14

(KFVS) - Good morning, it is Monday, December 14.
It’s a much cooler start to the work week.
Wake-up temps are in the 30s, but northerly winds will make it feel like the upper teens to low 20s.
This afternoon will sunny, breezy and dry.
Highs will be in the low 40s, but again, winds will make it feel like the low-to-mid 30s.
Temps will drop back into the low-to-mid 20s this evening with light clouds moving in tonight.
Tuesday will be chilly with highs ranging in the upper 30s to low 40s.
A mix of rain and snow is possible Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.
Southern counties in Tennessee and some in Kentucky look to be just rain.
Central and northern counties in Missouri and Illinois could see a snow mix.
One inch of snow, with a few isolated areas seeing close to two inches, could be possible.
We will continue to watch this system.
The rest of the week will be dry with temperatures slowly warming into the mid and upper 40s by the end of the week.
The next chance for rain is Saturday.
- COVID-19 vaccine shots are expected to be given to health care workers and nursing home residents beginning Monday.
- President Trump said Sunday that he was reversing an administration directive to vaccinate top government officials against COVID-19.
- Hackers broke into the networks of the Treasury and Commerce departments as part of a months-long global cyberespionage campaign revealed Sunday.
- Presidential electors are meeting across the United States on Monday to formally choose Joe Biden as the nation’s next president.
- Missouri troopers are investigating the death of a Wappapello woman who was hit and killed by an SUV in Butler County.
- Two inmates who escaped from Northwest Correctional Complex in Lake County, Tennessee are back in custody.
- A man was fatally shot by police on the steps of a landmark New York City cathedral Sunday after he began firing two semiautomatic handguns at the end of a Christmas choral concert.
- Cleveland’s Major League baseball team will no longer be the “Indians,” according to the New York Times.
- The U.S. Navy announced Saturday that it has called off search and rescue efforts for a 20-year-old sailor who reportedly fell overboard earlier last week from the USS Theodore Roosevelt.
- A California mother is filled with happiness this holiday season after she was struck with COVID-19 late in her pregnancy, but she and her son both made it through.
