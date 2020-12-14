Illinois Electoral College meets to officially cast votes

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KFVS) - The Illinois Electoral College met in Springfield at 10 a.m. on Monday, December 14 to cast their vote for president and vice president on separate ballots.
Illinois has 20 votes in the Electoral College.
The electors sign, seal, and certify six sets of electoral votes, which consist of one Certificate of Ascertainment and one Certificate of Vote.
These are distributed with one set to the president of the Senate, two packages to the secretary of state in the state where the electors met, two packages to the archivist, and one set to the presiding judge in the district where the electors met.
