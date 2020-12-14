US blames Iran in abduction, death of ex-FBI agent Levinson

In this March 6, 2012, file photo, an FBI poster showing a composite image of former FBI agent Robert Levinson, right, of how he would look like now after five years in captivity, and an image, center, taken from the video, released by his kidnappers, and a picture before he was kidnapped, left, displayed during a news conference in Washington. A U.S. judge ordered Iran on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, to pay $1.45 billion to Levinson's family, who is believed to have been kidnapped by the Islamic Republic while on an unauthorized CIA mission to an Iranian island in 2007. (Source: AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)