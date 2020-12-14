Southern Illinois prepares for COVID-19 vaccine

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Illinois will soon enter into phase 1A of the COVID-19 vaccination in a few days... and a local health department tells us how they plan to get the vaccine out to the public.
COVID-19 vaccine distribution will happen in four phases.
Phase 1 will include healthcare workers and long-term care facility residents.
In phase 2, critical population not yet populated.
They are followed by children and young adults in phase 3.
In phase 4, the vaccine will be open to the entire Illinois population
“We’re sort of in that phase where people are getting antsy and they should be excited” said Nathan Ryder.
Nathan Ryder is the Contact Tracing Outreach Coordinator or the Southern Seven Health Department.
He said they expect to receive the Pfizer vaccine and administer to healthcare workers and long-term care facility residents in just a couple of days
“Supplies are going to be limited here in the beginning and it’s going to take probably awhile for us to move through the essential health care workers... Hopefully we can move through these phases quickly and start moving toward next spring and have the vaccine out to the broader general public” said Ryder.
Since the approval by the FDA on Friday, Ryder said he’s seen an increase in willingness to the vaccine from southern Illinois residents.
“There are some people who are going to want to sit back and watch and wait and see what happens. But I think there are others who are making the realization that they may been a high-risk group and they want to get that vaccine” said Ryder.
Despite the arrival of the vaccine Ryders said we still need to take our precautions.
“Wear our masks, socially distance, wash our hands, and keep our hands sanitized. And do those things for just a few more months” said Ryder.
