SIH’s Herrin Hospital using antibody testing to help treat some COVID-19 patients

HERRIN, Ill. (KFVS) - Southern Illinois Healthcare is using an antibody treatment to help sick COVID-19 patients.
“So what these new treatments are, basically scientist and Pharmaceutical companies have basically manufactured a man made antibody to the COVID spike protein,” said SIH Herrin Hospital Medical Director Joshua Miksanek said.
He said not everyone is qualified for this treatment, and explained the steps.
“You need to have a discussion with a physician to talk about the risk/benefits of getting it because it’s been only studied in a small number of people, around 400 or 500 patients, where it’s shown a trend of keeping you out of the hospital or keeping you out of the ER.”
SIH has a limited supply of the drug. Miksanek explained the qualifications.
“Age greater than 65, being significantly overweight or obese,” he said.
“If you have chronic kidney disease, if you have diabetes, if you have any immune suppressive disease, HIV, certain cancers or drugs you get for other disease. Some of the new rheumatoid, arthritis treatment and cancer treatments you get,” he continued.
Also, if you are 55 and older with a heart disease, high blood pressure, COPD or asthma you can qualify.
The process for the antibody treatment is a bit lengthy
“It takes a while,” he said. “It takes an hour to infuse it, then we have to monitor you for an hour after getting it.”
He also added that the antibody treatment is not a miracle drug.
Miksanek said the small number of patients who have received this have tolerated it well. He said in the coming weeks we will have more information about it.
“The next week or two we’re going to have a better picture of how successful it’s been in our region as we get more and more cases that have gotten the drug.”
This treatment is taking place only at SIH’s Herrin Hospital.
