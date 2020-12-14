SEMI hauling lumber loses load on I-24, several drivers hit lumber

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Interstate 24 was briefly shutdown in McCracken County early Monday morning, December 14 after a SEMI flat bed lost an entire load of lumber.
The incident happened around 1:04 a.m. in the westbound lanes at the 12 mile marker.
The SEMI was hauling 2x4s and 2x12s.
The fallen lumber was scattered along a 50 yard stretch on I-24.
According to the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office, several vehicles hit the lumber causing minimal damage.
It is not clear what caused the lumber to come loose from the flat bed.
No injuries were reported.
Highway crews removed the fallen debris to the shoulder of the interstate.
The owner of the trucking company, Dunaway Timber Company, was notified about the incident involving their driver, 71-year-old Robert McIntire of Fordsville, Kentucky.
The sheriff’s office said the company will be sending a crew to scene to further help with cleaning up the debris later in the morning.
Drivers are asked to slow down in the area while crews remove the lumber.
Reidland Farley Fire Department crews helped with some of the clean-up. They washed mud and other debris from the roadway.
