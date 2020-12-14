Perry Co., Ill. reports 66 additional COVID-19 cases

PERRY COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Perry County (Illinois) Health Department has been notified of 66 additional laboratory confirmed positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the total positive cases in Perry County, Illinois to 1, 543.
The diagnosed individuals include:
Females
o 2 under 10
o 2 under 18
o 3 in their 20s
o 6 in their 30s
o 5 in their 40s
o 6 in their 50s
o 1 in her 60s
o 4 in their 70s
Males
o 3 under 11
o 1 under 19
o 7 in their 20s
o 8 in their 30s
o 5 in their 40s
o 5 in their 50s
o 5 in their 60s
o 1 in his 70s
o 2 in their 80s
The summary of the 1,543 confirmed cases are:
295 active cases
1,211 released from isolation
37 deaths
