Perry Co., Ill. reports 66 additional COVID-19 cases

The Perry County (Illinois) Health Department has been notified of 66 additional laboratory confirmed positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the total positive cases in Perry County, Illinois to 1, 543. (Source: U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement)
By Jessica Ladd | December 14, 2020 at 3:30 PM CST - Updated December 14 at 3:30 PM

PERRY COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Perry County (Illinois) Health Department has been notified of 66 additional laboratory confirmed positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the total positive cases in Perry County, Illinois to 1, 543.

The diagnosed individuals include:

Females

o 2 under 10

o 2 under 18

o 3 in their 20s

o 6 in their 30s

o 5 in their 40s

o 6 in their 50s

o 1 in her 60s

o 4 in their 70s

Males

o 3 under 11

o 1 under 19

o 7 in their 20s

o 8 in their 30s

o 5 in their 40s

o 5 in their 50s

o 5 in their 60s

o 1 in his 70s

o 2 in their 80s

The summary of the 1,543 confirmed cases are:

 295 active cases

 1,211 released from isolation

 37 deaths

