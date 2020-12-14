Paducah police: 13-year-old girl caught twice driving stolen vehicles

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A 13-year-old girl was taken into custody after she was caught twice driving stolen vehicles.
The teen was charged with receiving stolen property ($10,000 or more), first-degree criminal mischief, theft by unlawful taking ($500 or more, but less than $10,000), tampering with physical evidence, two counts of third-degree criminal mischief and driving with no operator’s license.
According to Paducah police, on Saturday afternoon, December 12, an officer saw a car headed the wrong way on Broadway in front of the police department. He stopped the car and found that it was driven by a 13-year-old girl.
The girl told the officer she got the car from a friend, but refused to give a name.
Police say the vehicle’s owner told them she left the vehicle with the keys inside parked at her home in the 1600 block of Jefferson Street. The vehicle had damage to the front bumper and passenger side, which the owner said was not there before the theft.
A court-designated worker was contacted, and a judge advised police to cite the girl and release her to her mother.
At around 4 p.m. the same day, police say a man reported his Ford Mustang was stolen from a parking lot in the 1500 block of Park Avenue. He said the car was unlocked and all the keys had been left inside.
Police say other unlocked vehicles on the parking lot had been entered as well.
Around 6:30 p.m. an officer saw the stolen Mustang near South 27th Street and Kentucky Avenue. It was being driven by the same 13-year-old girl.
Police say the girl tried to turn into an alley to avoid the officer, and the Mustang hit a wooden fence in the backyard of the a home at 2700 Clark Street.
Tools and other personal property were missing from the Mustang. Police say the girl told them she disposed of the property in an alley and at her home, but officers were unable to find it.
A court-designated worker was contacted a second time, and a judge advised police to take the girl to the McCracken County Juvenile Detention Facility.
