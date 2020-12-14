MSHP investigating death of pedestrian hit by SUV

BUTLER COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A woman was hit and killed by an SUV in Butler County, Missouri shortly after midnight on Sunday, December 13.
Emergency crews were called to Highway 51, just south of Broseley, at 12:02 a.m.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 29-year-old Chelsie N. Fortner was in the roadway and was hit by a 2002 Chevrolet Trailblazer.
Fortner was rushed by ambulance to a Poplar Bluff hospital, but later died from her injuries.
The identity of the driver is unknown, but the SUV was towed from the scene.
MSHP is investigating the crash.
