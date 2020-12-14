26 more COVID-19 cases in Jackson Co.

JACKSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Jackson County Health Department reported 26 new COVID-19 cases on Monday.
The individuals are as follows:
• Female – one under ten, one teen, one in her twenties, one in her thirties, two in their forties, two in their fifties, and one in her eighties
• Male – one under ten, one preteen, seven in their twenties, two in their thirties, two in their fifties, three in their sixties, and one in his seventies.
There are currently 397 active cases.
To date, there have been 3,256 cases in the county, including 48 related deaths.
Fifty-five individuals were released from isolation, in accordance with CDC guidelines, bringing the total released to 2,811 individuals.
