Missouri long-term care facilities await vaccine

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - According to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, facilities in the Show-Me-State can expect to receive the first round of vaccine as early as this week.
The first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine is expected to be available at The Lutheran Home in Cape Girardeau on December 21.
Marketing Director Melody Harpur said she hoped this vaccine is the trick to getting things back to normal.
“We’re super excited,” she said.
The Lutheran Home is one of many long-term care facilities taking part in Missouri’s phase one vaccine plan.
“We feel like it’s going on for years, we have lost some folks, and that has definitely been so hard on our staff, and we miss seeing the residents’ families,” she said.
She said the local pharmacist will come in to administer the vaccine, and all staff and residents must be signed up before taking it.
“We have gone ahead and sent out all the proper paperwork for our resident families to fill out so they can get approved for the vaccine,” she said.
According to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, the state anticipates receiving more than 300,000 doses of the vaccine in December.
“They are saying that all the long-term care facilities will be getting enough of the vaccine for all of the residents and all of our staff, so that is huge thing when it comes places like ours that has over 400 employees and nearly 400 people we take care of,” she said.
Harpur said all they can do right now is wait to see what happens.
“We’re looking forward to the vaccine getting here and keeping everyone as healthy as we possibly can,” she said.
