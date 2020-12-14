LIVE: Missouri Electoral College votes for president, vice president

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - Missouri’s 10 electors officially cast their vote for president and vice president on Monday, December 14.
The meeting of the Electoral College took place at 2 p.m. at the Capitol in Jefferson City.
Voting took place inside the State Senate Lounge.
Each of the electors are bound by honor to vote for the winners of the state’s popular vote.
On November 3, President Donald Trump won the popular vote against Democratic Nominee Joe Biden.
Trump won Missouri with 1,718,736 votes. Biden had 1,253,014 ballots cast in his favor.
Prior to the Missouri Electoral College meeting, Governor Mike Parson will sign Certificates of Acquisition certifying that an abstract of votes cast during the General Election have been certified from each county in the state of Missouri.
