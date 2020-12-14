1,802 new COVID-19 cases reported in Ky.

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear held a COVID-19 briefing at 3 p.m. on Monday, December 14.
Five front-line healthcare workers received COVID-19 vaccinations in Louisville Monday morning.
The Governor announced new public health guidance for Kentucky schools on Monday.
He said there would be no change in the way the incidence rate will be calculated for each county; instead, the recommendations and requirements for each color-coded zone from the Kentucky Department for Public Health are changing in the following ways:
- Adjustments of red/orange county recommendations.
- Every school must provide a meaningful virtual option that cannot negatively impact virtual students’ GPA, class rank or any other educational opportunity or recognition.
- Schools must accommodate all educators and employees who fall into a high-risk category with a virtual option.
- Healthy at School guidelines will be mandatory starting on Jan. 4, 2021.
- KDPH recommends returning to in-person learning no sooner than Jan. 11, 2021.
- Continue daily reporting.
Kentucky cases
As of 4 p.m. Monday, Dec. 14, Gov. Beshear reported the following COVID-19 numbers:
- New cases: 1,802
- New deaths: 17
- Positivity rate: 8.58 percent
- Total deaths: 2,224
- Currently hospitalized: 1,712
- Currently in ICU: 441
- Currently on ventilator: 243
Top counties with the most positive cases today are: Jefferson, Fayette, Boone and Warren.
Each of these counties reported 50 or more new cases; Jefferson County alone reported 346.
The new red zone counties for this week can be found here.
Community leaders, businesses, schools and families in these counties should all follow red zone reduction recommendations, as well as other orders and guidance.
Those reported lost to the virus today include a 74-year-old man from Bath County; a 92-year-old woman from Calloway County; a 92-year-old woman and an 81-year-old man from Fayette County; a 61-year-old woman and two men, ages 69 and 83, from Hopkins County; two women, ages 37 and 74, and a 77-year-old man from Jefferson County; a 77-year-old woman from Jessamine County; a 67-year-old man from Lawrence County; two men, ages 55 and 59, from Oldham County; and three women, ages 66, 83 and 84, from Washington County.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.